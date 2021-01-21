Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,545 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $53.18 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

