Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,171.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

