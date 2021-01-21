Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.