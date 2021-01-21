Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.55. The stock has a market cap of $718.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

