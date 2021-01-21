Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 588.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $82.53 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

