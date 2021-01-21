Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.