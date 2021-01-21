Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,988 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 578.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $411.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

