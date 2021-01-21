Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $324.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

