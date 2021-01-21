Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $112.62 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

