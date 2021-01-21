LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.29. 8,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

