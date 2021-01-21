LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 130,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 5,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

