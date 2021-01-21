LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $259.54. 10,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,711. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.