LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 267.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $53,411,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 631,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 967,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 567,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%.

