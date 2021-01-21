LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 8,068 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,683. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $88.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.