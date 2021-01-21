Level01 Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $18,078.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.