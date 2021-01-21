Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.94 and last traded at $82.53. 3,756,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,930,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

