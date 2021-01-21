Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Lear worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.41.

Lear stock opened at $167.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

