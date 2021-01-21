Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.72.

LVS stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

