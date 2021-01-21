Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 361,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.