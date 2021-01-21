Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

