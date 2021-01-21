Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli Acquires 1,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,533.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantheus stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

