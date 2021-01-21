Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading Up 10.3%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s stock price rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 1,002,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 390,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

