Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.79. 262,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 170,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Specifically, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Landec by 9.6% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

