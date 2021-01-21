LanaCoin (LANA) Price Up 20.9% This Week

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $354,340.16 and $600.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,323.19 or 1.00143939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00333865 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00587173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00162712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00031462 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,958,941,840 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.