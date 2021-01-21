Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $821.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $821.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $797.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.84 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $937.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 38.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,288,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

