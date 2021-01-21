Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

