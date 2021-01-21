Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 284.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.