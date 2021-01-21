Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $424.13.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $17.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $563.00. 1,735,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,105. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

