Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

