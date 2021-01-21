Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.31. 28,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,172. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

