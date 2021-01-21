L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.10. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $188.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.04.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

