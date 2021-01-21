L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $59.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $45.56 on Thursday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

