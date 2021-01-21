Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of KYMR opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.71.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,170,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,231,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

