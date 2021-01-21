Kyle L. Marshall Purchases 2,220 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

