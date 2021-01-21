Kyle L. Marshall Purchases 2,220 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90.
Driven Brands Company Profile
