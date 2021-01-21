Kusama (KSM) Hits Market Cap of $841.75 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Kusama has a total market cap of $841.75 million and approximately $130.92 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $99.38 or 0.00305679 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072294 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00276981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00066850 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.