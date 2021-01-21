Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

