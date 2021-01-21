Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.29 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.73-0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.