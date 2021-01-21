KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Up 0.5%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) (ETR:KU2)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €37.20 ($43.76) and last traded at €36.90 ($43.41). Approximately 1,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.70 ($43.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.95.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

