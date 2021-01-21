Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

KOS stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.