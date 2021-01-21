Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9,195.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.