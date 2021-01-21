Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

