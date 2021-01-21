Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,074,000 after acquiring an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,200,000 after purchasing an additional 282,875 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.