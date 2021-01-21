KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $308.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $271.00.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $319.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.16.

Shares of KLAC opened at $304.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.53 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

