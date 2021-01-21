Kismet Acquisition One (NASDAQ:KSMT) Trading Down 1.3%

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 39,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 24,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

About Kismet Acquisition One (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

