Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,623. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

