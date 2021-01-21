Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.03. 13,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 152.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

