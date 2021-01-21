Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 3.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

