Kinloch Capital LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Nucor comprises 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 31,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

