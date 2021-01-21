Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,004. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $235.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

