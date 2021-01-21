Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Leggett & Platt accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.87. 11,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

